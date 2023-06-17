Ambassador Dr Faisal commends Pakistan’s strong representation in Special Olympics

LAHORE-Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Faisal hosted a welcome reception at the Pakistan House, Berlin, for the Pakistani squad of Special Olympics World Games 2023. The delegation, comprising 54 male and 33 female athletes, alongside their coaches and support officials, was given a heart-warming welcome by the officers and staff of the Embassy.

Prominent members of the community were also invited to encourage the young privileged athletes aspiring to bag success in the event. Pakistani differently-abled athletes are participating in 11 different sports, including athletics, badminton, basketball, bocce, cycling, futsal, hockey, power lifting, swimming, tennis and table tennis.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Dr Muhammad Faisal, stated: “I feel very proud to see you all with shining eyes, hopeful hearts and firm determination to represent Pakistan. “I would also want to congratulate the team management, Ms Ronak Lakhani, Ms Yasmin Hyder and all the coaches and affiliated personnel, who enabled our privileged guests, reach this point with adequate training and the aim to raise the Pakistani flag high.”

He said that this indeed was a very happy moment for the nation, to see its privileged children participate in an international event and reiterated that the Embassy would render every possible support to the Special Olympics Team during their stay in Berlin.

Ms Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson Special Olympics Pakistan, who is leading the delegation, thanked the Ambassador and the Embassy for their utmost support and hoped that the team will perform well in the event, which is scheduled to officially kick off on 17th and continue till 25th of June, 2023. The Embassy also arranged music performances, alongside refreshments, for the guests, which the participants fondly enjoyed.

PAKISTAN’S SANA SELECTED AS TORCHBEARER FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY

Sana Kuswa from Pakistan has been chosen by the organizers of the 16th Special Olympics World Games as one of the torchbearers for the highly anticipated opening ceremony. The event will commence today (Saturday) at the Olympia Stadium in Koberlin, Germany, at 8:20 PM local time.

It is worth noting that among the 190 participating countries, only seven have the privilege of lighting the World Games torch. The athletes will participate in the opening ceremony parade welcomed by Special Olympics President, Timothy Shriver, while German President Frank Walter Steinmeier will formally announce the opening of the Games.