Asad, Abdur Rehman, Bismel reach SBP Junior Tennis C’ship finals

LAHORE-National junior champions Asad Zaman, Abdur Rehman and talented Bismel Zia reached the finals of the Sports Board Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 after winning their respective semifinals played here at the SBP Tennis Academy Nishtar Park on Friday.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Asad Zaman, a student of Coach Rashid Malik, played well against Yafat Nadeem and outpaced him by 8-2 while Ahmad Raza got walk over against Hassan Ali. Asad will now take on Ahmad Raza in the U-18 final. National junior champion Asad Zaman made it to the final of the boys U-16, where he outclassed Ibrahim Sufi 8-1 to set the final clash against Shaheer Khan, thumped Hanzla Anwar 8-0.

In girls U-18 final, Bismel Zia, also a student of Coach Rashid Malik, will take on Hajra Suhail. Bismel also booked a place in the boys/girls U-12 final, where she will face strong opponent Abdur Rehman. Earlier in the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, both Bismel and Abdur Rehman won their respective matches while in the quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman beat Aayan Shahbaz 6-0, Bismel Zia beat M Muaz 6-2 and Hajra Suhail beat Ohad-e-Mustafa 6-1.

Abdur Rehman also reached boys U-14 final by beating Abdullah Sajjad Wahla 8-2 in the first semifinal while in the second semifinal, Aalay Hussain beat Rahim Sufi 8-1. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinal, M Muaz beat Nameer Ahsan 6-0.

All the finals of different age group categories will be played today (Saturday) while Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail will grace the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest. Other notable attendees will be PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, who is also the SBP Head Coach, players, their families and tennis enthusiasts.