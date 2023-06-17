Asia Cup Resolution

It is positive to see that agreement has finally been reached on the hosting specifics of the upcoming Asia Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 17. The lack of clarity on hosting rights is unprecedented, with only a little over two months left when the decision for the matches was finally announced.

Both Islamabad and New Delhi will in all probability take this decision as the best possible way forward. For us, it is important to retain the hosting rights of a major tournament—the first to be held in Pakistan in a long time—and normalise the meeting of sports teams here on home soil. While bilateral series had been held in recent years, hosting a major sporting tournament had not been possible due to the international perception of terror and security in Pakistan. While it would have indeed been preferable to host the entire tournament in Pakistan as originally planned, finding a middle ground at the last minute can also be considered a diplomatic success, specifically considering that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the most influential cricketing board in the International Cricket Council (ICC).

BCCI will also be satisfied with this decision. The Indian team’s refusal to play in the tournament if it was hosted in Pakistan shows that the Indian government will not stop in its petty attempts to try and isolate Pakistan diplomatically. While this stratagem failed in this case since Pakistan is still a host of the tournament, the BCCI will be satisfied that it held its ground and will not be required to play in Pakistan.

Contrast the actions of both countries and it is clear that Islamabad has the moral high ground in this equation. Pakistan has repeatedly advocated removing politics from sport, and while India has professed to do the same, its actions contradict this principle. The refusal to play in Pakistan is not over security concerns—India does not want to play here because of the fact that it is Pakistan.

On the diplomatic level, Pakistan can highlight this duplicity from India and reaffirm its openness to negotiations and conflict resolution. It is time for us to move away from the defensive strategy and highlight India’s non-democratic policies that only threaten peace in the region.