Balochistan budget to reflect people’s aspiration: Samina Zehri

QUETTA - Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mum­taz Zehri has said that the Balo­chistan government has taken the province out of difficult situations and put it on the path of develop­ment. Despite all the difficulties, the provincial government led by Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has allocated a bud­get for each region on the basis of equality, she said.

In a statement issued here on Fri­day, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the proposed budget would be people-friendly which would truly reflect the aspirations of the people of Balochistan. She said, the Balochistan government will complete its consti­tutional term. Senator Samina Mum­taz Zehri said that the Balochistan budget would be very balanced and people-friendly, which was good for Balochistan. It will open new av­enues of development for the people and employment opportunities will be created, she said. She further said that in the budget, development proj­ects worth billions of rupees had been laid in every district of Balochistan, which would bring Balochistan at par with other provinces in development. A new era of social development will begin in the province, the credit of which goes to the government of the Chief Minister. Senator Zehri said that in these circumstances, a better bud­get could not be presented for Balo­chistan. She expressed the hope that the provincial government would take into consideration the difficul­ties of every class in the bidget. It is necessary to announce special pack­ages for the lower class and create employment opportunities for the unemployed youth, she expressed.