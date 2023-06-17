Balochistan PPP women wing congratulates Murtaza Wahab

QUETTA - President of Pakistan People’s Party Balochistan Women’s Wing and former Provincial Minister Ghazala Gola and General Secretary Zareena Zehri have congratulated Murtaza Wahab on being elected as Mayor Karachi. In a statement issued here on Fri­day, PPP Balochistan women wing leaders said Mur­taza Wahab is the son of Karachi who will represent all sections of Karachi. “Murtaza Wahab has a huge majority in mayor’s elections held in Karachi,” they said, and hoped that Murtaza Wahab will play an ac­tive role in construction and development of Kara­chi. The PPP leaders noted that it has been proved today that Karachi does not belong to any one party and everyone has to work together for its develop­ment. They also congratulated elected mayors and deputy mayors of other cities of Sindh. “The victory of Pakistan People’s Party in local elections of Sindh is a reward for sticking to ideology of Quaid-e-Azam and the philosophy of martyred Ms. Benazir Bhutto.