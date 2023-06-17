Balochistan PPP women wing congratulates Murtaza Wahab

QUETTA - President of Pakistan People’s Party Balochistan Women’s Wing and former Provincial Minister Ghazala Gola and General Secretary Zareena Zehri have congratulated Murtaza Wahab on being elected as Mayor Karachi. In a statement issued here on Friday, PPP Balochistan women wing leaders said Murtaza Wahab is the son of Karachi who will represent all sections of Karachi. “Murtaza Wahab has a huge majority in mayor’s elections held in Karachi,” they said, and hoped that Murtaza Wahab will play an active role in construction and development of Karachi. The PPP leaders noted that it has been proved today that Karachi does not belong to any one party and everyone has to work together for its development. They also congratulated elected mayors and deputy mayors of other cities of Sindh. “The victory of Pakistan People’s Party in local elections of Sindh is a reward for sticking to ideology of Quaid-e-Azam and the philosophy of martyred Ms. Benazir Bhutto.