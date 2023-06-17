Balochistan Youth Association delegation visits Jinnah House

QUETTA - A delegation of Balochistan Youth Association (BYA) vis­ited Jinnah House on Friday expressed solidarity with the Armed Forces and condemned the May 9th incidents during a visit to the Jinnah House, La­hore. The Balochistan Youth Association delegation said in a joint statement, “We are representing the entire Balo­chistan in the wake of the May 9 tragedy. We have come to Jin­nah House to express solidar­ity with our Pakistani brothers and the Army.” The BYA delega­tion expressed its resentment on the vandalism and violence of May 9th and expressed their heartfelt grief over the scenes of destruction in the house of national leader, Mr. Jinnah. The BYA also strongly con­demned all the events of May 9th. “Those who vandalized and misbehaved on May 9th should receive the same pun­ishments as terrorists because conspiracy and sabotage to weaken military institutions is anti-patriotism and sedi­tion,” they added. “Desecrat­ing the mosque and the na­tional flag in Jinnah House is tantamount to promoting the dream of the enemy, which is equivalent to becoming a tool of the enemy,” the BYA delega­tion maintained.