QUETTA - In a joint operation the police sta­tion Excise Mardan Region and Excise Intelligence on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle narcot­ics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Balochistan. According to spokesperson of Excise de­partment, drug peddler Sha­hid Nawaz resident of resident of Lakki Marwat was trying to smuggle hashish to Nizampur, Balochistan. The Excise police arrested the accused and re­covered 72 kg hashish from a pickup truck. A case has been registered and further investi­gation was underway.