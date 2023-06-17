Bilawal, British foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties, climate financing

ISLAMABAD- British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

In a tweet, FM Bilawal said he was pleased to receive the phone call from his British counterpart, with whom he discussed bilateral ties.

He mentioned that the conversation focused on the urgent need for mitigation measures to combat climate change and natural disasters.

The FM said the critical role of international financial institutions in climate financing and reconstruction in disaster-hit areas also came under discussion.