Saturday, June 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal, British foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties, climate financing

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD- British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday and discussed issues of mutual interest. 

In a tweet, FM Bilawal said he was pleased to receive the phone call from his British counterpart, with whom he discussed bilateral ties. 

He mentioned that the conversation focused on the urgent need for mitigation measures to combat climate change and natural disasters. 

The FM said the critical role of international financial institutions in climate financing and reconstruction in disaster-hit areas also came under discussion.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1686887886.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023