Through this column in your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the social evil of child labour in our society. It refers to the employment of children in any industry or job. Due to its very low wages, child labour is common in our country. Poverty is the major cause of child labour. Poor parents send their children to work so that they can earn their livelihood themselves. It deprives children of their childhood as well as prospects for a successful future.

Apart from this, it is also very harmful to their physical and mental development without access to any healthcare facility. To eliminate child labour from our society, the government should make stricter laws, improve regulations, and ensure their implementation in every region. We also should ensure at an individual level that we do not employ any child, whether at home or at work. I hope this letter will prove to be an eye-opener for the concerned authorities. I’ll be very grateful to you if you publish my letter.

ANIQA ASHFAQ,

Islamabad.