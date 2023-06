PESHAWAR - A delegation of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) led by its President Arshad Aziz Ma­lik here Friday called on the caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan. The chief min­ister handed over Rs 15 mil­lion cheque to the PPC del­egation as grant. Azam Khan said the government was well aware of the problems of journalists community and would make all possible efforts for its resolutions.