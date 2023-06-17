CM Mohsin grieved over loss of lives

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt sympathies to the grief-stricken families of the two individuals who lost their lives in a traffic ac­cident at Kalma Chowk under­pass. He directed the adminis­tration to ensure the provision of the best treatment to the in­jured youth. The caretaker CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eter­nal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss. Meanwhile, Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a child due to falling in a manhole in the Naz Town area of Kahna and sought a report from Commis­sioner Lahore. He ordered to hold a thorough investigation to determine the individuals responsible for the negligence that led to this unfortunate inci­dent. He called for action against those found responsible, based on the findings of the inquiry.