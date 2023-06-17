Court rejects Dr Yasmin’s post-arrest bail petition

ATC sends 8 female suspects to jail in Jinnah House attack case.

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent eight female accused, involved in attacking Jinnah House (Corps Commander’s house in Lahore), to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the police produced accused, Sajida Bibi, Faiza, Shumaila Sattar, Aneela Munir, Khalida Ha­meed, Maria Khan Baloch, Aalia Shaukat and Far­rah Nisar, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their 4-day physical remand. The investi­gation officer submitted a report and apprised the court about progress made in investigations so far. He pleaded with the court to grant further remand of the accused for completing the investigations. However, the court turned down the physical re­mand plea and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of their remand term. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against PTI leaders and work­ers for attacking Jinnah House, during May-9 riots.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of 12 accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, in Shadman Po­lice Station attack case. However the court grant­ed bail to 22 accused, mostly juveniles, and or­dered them to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of the bail. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted proceedings on post-arrest bail petitions of 34 accused and an­nounced the decision after hearing detailed ar­guments of the parties. The Shadman police had registered a case against the accused, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sami Ullah, Salman Ahmad, Faheem Qaisar, Syed Ali Hassan, Fareed Khan, Zain Ali, Ali Hamza and others, under Anti-Ter­rorism Act on charges of setting Shadman Police Station on fire, during May-9 riots.