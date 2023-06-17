Court rejects Dr Yasmin’s post-arrest bail petition

ATC sends 8 female suspects to jail in Jinnah House attack case.
LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent eight female accused, involved in attacking Jinnah House (Corps Commander’s house in Lahore), to jail on 14-day judicial remand.
Earlier, the police produced accused, Sajida Bibi, Faiza, Shumaila Sattar, Aneela Munir, Khalida Hameed, Maria Khan Baloch, Aalia Shaukat and Farrah Nisar, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their 4-day physical remand. The investigation officer submitted a report and apprised the court about progress made in investigations so far. He pleaded with the court to grant further remand of the accused for completing the investigations. However, the court turned down the physical remand plea and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of their remand term. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against PTI leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House, during May-9 riots.
Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of 12 accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, in Shadman Police Station attack case. However the court granted bail to 22 accused, mostly juveniles, and ordered them to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of the bail. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted proceedings on post-arrest bail petitions of 34 accused and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. The Shadman police had registered a case against the accused, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sami Ullah, Salman Ahmad, Faheem Qaisar, Syed Ali Hassan, Fareed Khan, Zain Ali, Ali Hamza and others, under Anti-Terrorism Act on charges of setting Shadman Police Station on fire, during May-9 riots.