CPO directs for biometric attendance in all police stations

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has directed Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to ensure biometric atten­dance of their subordinates.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that the CPO received com­plaints that many police officials did not reach at their duty in-time due to which they were reluctant to mark their biometric attendance.

Therefore, the CPO directed all SHOs in Faisalabad to ensure biometric at­tendance of their subordinate officials and officers at police station level.

This order would be implemented in true letter and spirit on urgent ba­sis and strict action would be taken against those who would be found violating it due to negligence, lethargy or delinquency, he added.

7 TOUTS NABBED OVER EXTORTION MONEY FOR URGENT PASSPORTS

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zubair Ahmad has nabbed seven touts from outside passport office on charge of extortion money from citizens for urgent passports.

A spokesman of local administra­tion said here on Friday that AC City on a tip-off conducted surprise raid and rounded seven touts from out­side passport office Faisalabad.

Among them included Naseer Ahmad, Abid Shah, Waqar Ameer, Junaid, Mudassar Nazir, Sagir and Imran. These accused were dub­bing themselves as employees of passport office and busy in extor­tion of money from citizens for issu­ance them passports on urgent ba­sis. Therefore, the AC handed over the accused to Civil Line police who started investigation after register­ing cases and locked the accused behind bars, the spokesman added.

51 CTP WARDENS PROMOTED

As many as 51 wardens of City Traf­fic Police (CTP) have been promoted in next grades after completing all re­quirements of department promotion mechanism.

CTP spokesman said here on Friday that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal flanked by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone decorated the promotee traffic war­dens with new badges and ranks dur­ing a formal ceremony.

Both officers directed the traf­fic wardens to perform their duties diligently and devotedly for bringing laurel for the department by deliv­ering excellent service for greater interest of the general public. A number of steps would be taken for welfare of police force to increase their moral, they added.