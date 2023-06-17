CPO directs for biometric attendance in all police stations

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has directed Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to ensure biometric attendance of their subordinates.
A police spokesman said here on Friday that the CPO received complaints that many police officials did not reach at their duty in-time due to which they were reluctant to mark their biometric attendance.
Therefore, the CPO directed all SHOs in Faisalabad to ensure biometric attendance of their subordinate officials and officers at police station level.
This order would be implemented in true letter and spirit on urgent basis and strict action would be taken against those who would be found violating it due to negligence, lethargy or delinquency, he added.
7 TOUTS NABBED OVER EXTORTION MONEY FOR URGENT PASSPORTS
Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zubair Ahmad has nabbed seven touts from outside passport office on charge of extortion money from citizens for urgent passports.
A spokesman of local administration said here on Friday that AC City on a tip-off conducted surprise raid and rounded seven touts from outside passport office Faisalabad.
Among them included Naseer Ahmad, Abid Shah, Waqar Ameer, Junaid, Mudassar Nazir, Sagir and Imran. These accused were dubbing themselves as employees of passport office and busy in extortion of money from citizens for issuance them passports on urgent basis. Therefore, the AC handed over the accused to Civil Line police who started investigation after registering cases and locked the accused behind bars, the spokesman added.
51 CTP WARDENS PROMOTED
As many as 51 wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) have been promoted in next grades after completing all requirements of department promotion mechanism.
CTP spokesman said here on Friday that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal flanked by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone decorated the promotee traffic wardens with new badges and ranks during a formal ceremony.
Both officers directed the traffic wardens to perform their duties diligently and devotedly for bringing laurel for the department by delivering excellent service for greater interest of the general public. A number of steps would be taken for welfare of police force to increase their moral, they added.