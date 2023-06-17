Customs seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs114.2m in Balochistan in last 10 days

QUETTA - Customs Intelligence has seized smuggled ciga­rettes valuing Rs114.2 million during the last ten days in its country-wide operations. The largest catch has been made in Balochistan, where Cus­toms Intelligence seized 4,280,000 sticks of for­eign brands of cigarettes, valuing Rs. 114.2 million, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In the province of Sindh eight operations have resulted in the seizure of 1,420,700 sticks of high-end brands of cigarettes having a value of Rs. 69.7 million. Similarly, during intelligence-based operations in Punjab, the Customs Intelli­gence team seized 1,294,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes valuing Rs. 75.3 million. Likewise, KP Customs Intelligence has seized 1,155,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes worth Rs. 43.9 million. In all, during the last ten days, Customs Intel­ligence has seized a total of 8,149,700 sticks of smuggled cigarettes worth Rs. 303 million. This takes the tally of seizures of smuggled cigarettes by the Customs Intelligence in the current FY 2022-23 to 33,994,850 sticks with a total value of Rs. 1324 million. The Chairman FBR Asim Ah­mad and Director General, Customs Intelligence, Mr. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, lauded the efforts of Customs Intelligence Quetta, Karachi, Multan, Gwadar, Hyderabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar for taking timely actions against the smuggling of illegal cigarettes. They acknowl­edged that despite minimal human resources and logistics, Customs Intelligence is persistent­ly making endeavours to eradicate the menace of smuggling in general and of smuggled ciga­rettes in particular.