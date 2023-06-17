Deforestation in Pakistan is a major issue that needs to be addressed. Forests in Pakistan are being destroyed for various reasons, including logging, agriculture, and urbanisation. This has resulted in soil erosion, habitat loss for wildlife, and decreased water quality. Similarly, the rapid deforestation has also given rise to the Timber Mafia groups, which have further exacerbated the issue.

Every year, Pakistan loses almost 27,000 hectares of natural forest area. Based on this, Pakistan is in a state of “green emergency.” It is important that we find ways to preserve our forests and ensure that they are not destroyed. We need to promote sustainable practises and work towards protecting our natural resources.

HALEEMA MASUD,

Lahore.