$4b projects pledged during Geneva conference in pipeline

ISLAMABAD-Secretary Planning Zafar Ali Shah has said that the portfolio of projects worth $4 billion, out of approximately $10 billion pledged during Geneva conference for rehabilitation of infrastructure destroyed or partially damaged by the floods of 2022, is in advanced stage.

While talking to a selected group of journalists, Secretary Planning Zafar Ali Shah said that for the first time in the country’s history the release target of almost 100 percent Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) has been achieved. He said that work on the projects under 4RF is in the process, and approximately $4 billion projects pledged during the Geneva conference are in the pipeline. The secretary said that the country would soon start receiving the amount in tranches.

The government’s top priority is rebuilding the destroyed infrastructure in flood hit areas, therefore more funds are earmarked for rebuilding of these areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) which were severely hit by the worst natural calamity of Pakistan’s history.

Secretary Planning said that a portfolio of projects worth $600 million for Islamic Development Bank has been prepared. Similarly Sindh has done a tremendous job for reconstruction of houses damaged by floods. For the purpose World Bank will provide $500 million, while Sindh will provide $200 million from its own resources.

Besides, he said that 15 initiatives were taken by the incumbent government in Gwadar. The main issue of Gwadar was the supply of water which has been resolved. The other issue was the supply of electricity, which has been done in record short time by the government, he added. Similarly, cheques are ready for distribution among 3200 fishermen in Gwadar.

The secretary further said that the federal government also announced 5000 scholarships for the students of Balochistan and merged districts of FATA. Under the laptop scheme of the federal government 20000 laptops have been provided to the students of Balochistan, he further added.

The government has earmarked a historic record developmental budget of Rs137 billion under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the development of Balochistan in the fiscal year of 2023-24, demonstrating the government’s unwavering commitment to uplifting the province.

Zafar Ali Sha said that despite financial constraints and an economic crisis, the Planning Ministry has allocated Rs137 billion under the PSDP focusing on enhancing development projects in Balochistan. He said that the government has earmarked additional Rs47 billion for the development of Balochistan and Rs51 billion additional for the developmental projects in Sindh. Similarly, funds are allocated for Chashma Right Bank canal.

Shah also emphasized the significant progress achieved through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, particularly in Gwadar. He said that the New Gwadar international Airport is to become functional in September 2023 and the government is putting more focus on increasing commercial activities at Gwadar port which will not only create additional jobs for locals but help increase other economic activities in the region. The secretary said that notable projects so far completed in Gwadar are related to water and electricity infrastructure which are ready for ground-breaking. Gwadar’s major CPEC projects, such as the Gwadar Power Plant, distribution of 2000 boat engines to Gwadar fishermen, Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission line via Nag-Basima connecting Markran with the national grid, China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port, are poised to transform the region into a vibrant economic hub. He said that the government is all set to distribute financial assistance among 3,200 fishermen of Gwadar and the process will soon be completed, adding that the government will ensure the amount distribution among the genuine people.

Secretary Planning further stated that these projects would revolutionize the development landscape of Balochistan. He also noted that the supply of 100MW electricity from Iran will significantly improve the lives and businesses of the people of Gwadar.

Secretary further apprised that projects worth Rs80 billion have been initiated under the Prime Minister’s initiatives, including the Youth Loan Scheme, scholarships, and support for new startups, aimed at empowering the youth of the country. Addressing the issue of climate change, Zafar Ali Shah mentioned the successful organization of the Geneva Conference in collaboration with international donors after last year’s floods, which resulted in securing pledges of $10 billion.

Regarding the utilization of PSDP funds during the fiscal year 2022-23, Secretary Planning said that out of the allocated Rs. 727 billion, the Planning Ministry had successfully released Rs. 724 billion, reflecting positive progress. Additionally, despite financial constraints, the PSDP portfolio has been increased from Rs. 700 billion to Rs. 1150 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24. Shah also highlighted various other projects across the country, such as addressing the out-of-school children issue and water projects in Skardu. To resolve the issue of electricity supply in GB, a project of 26 MW power plant along with regional grid has been approved, the secretary informed.