Extreme Brutality

Pakistan’s Foreign Office, once again, expressed concerns about the confiscation of properties of Kashmiri activists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The BJP government seems to continuously violate international laws in the region, and has waged a full-fledged war against the Kashmiris. Meanwhile, the international community stays mum on the issue. To compare this to the Israeli method of marginalisation and suppression would not be an exaggeration as thousands of Kashmiris have been rendered completely disenfranchised on their own land.

The occupational forces in IIOJK have launched a campaign against pro-freedom activists, engaging in activities like raids, arrest sprees, property confiscations, human rights violations, as well as enacting forceful demographic changes in the region. All in all, it is evident that Kashmiris are being punished for demanding their fundamental right to self-determination by a government that has shown little to no regard for the law, or humanity for that matter.

As it stands right now, the Indian government has decided to deploy over 60,000 troops in IIOJK in the name of Amarnath Yatra, a Hindu pilgrimage. While the international community normalises this as routine procedure for the security of ‘high-risk tourists’, there is nothing to dissuade us from believing that this is part of a larger aim to militarise the region further. On top of this, laws like the Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act are being used to detail individually illegally. What is most preposterous is that the BJP government is settling Indian citizens in the region after occupying Kashmiri land illegally so that the demographic composition of the region can change and favour its political ambitions. According to FO spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, at least 124 such properties have been attacked and confiscated since 2021 alone.

India has been flagrantly violating international laws made specifically for the region of Kashmir, as well as globally agreed legislations like the Human Rights Charter. More than that, there has been overwhelming proof provided to the international community about the abusive and tyrannical role India continues to play in IIOJK, but little action has been taken to confront the country about it. All over, we seem to be fighting for the oppressed but when it comes to Kashmir, why is it that world leaders choose to turn a blind eye towards the issue?