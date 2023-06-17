Saturday, June 17, 2023
FIA arrests FGEHA officer over corruption charges

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an officer of Federal Govt Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) over charges of corruption. According to a news release on Friday, the FIA’s Anti Corruption Circle (ACC) Karachi on June 14th, received a written complaint against an Assistant Director of FGEHA Garden office, Karachi namely Shoaib that the said officer was involved in demanding  illegal gratification/bribe from all customers who contacted him for the transfer of plots/flat or other property mattAers. To proceed further, an enquiry was registered in FIA ACC Karachi. During the course of enquiry a trap was planned and to materialize the plan a request was made to District & Session Judge South Karachi to nominate a Judicial Magistrate to supervise the trap process. After completion of necessary legal formalities, the FIA team led by SHO Ghulam Murtaza Kaka under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate –IV South Karachi conducted a trap and recovered the tainted money of Rs.200,000/- consisting of currency notes of Rs.5000/- denomination from the back pocket of accused Assistant Director.

From the above it had established that accused Shoaib Ahmed Assistant Director of FGEHA Garden Office Karachi was indulged in illegal act of demanding and accepting bribe/illegal gratification in the capacity of public servant, thus committed offences punishable under Sections 161, 162 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA-II) 1947.

Hence, an FIR no.16/2023 had been registered in FIA ACC Karachi and effected the arrest of accused Shoaib Ahmed while further investigations were underway.

OUR STAFF REPORT

