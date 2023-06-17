Firdous lashes out at PTI Chairman

LAHORE - Iste­hqam-e-Pakistan Tehreek (IPT) leader, Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the May 9 vandalism as political death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) which resulted in emergence of IPT. In a state­ment issued on Friday, she said that due to differences with PTI chief over his per­spective, she stayed away from active politics for about two years. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that till Chairman PTI was targeting his politi­cal opponents, she stood firm with him but when he turned the direction of his guns to­wards armed forces of Paki­stan, she stepped back. She said that there was econom­ic, political instability in the country and everyone was in hatred with each other which was basic reason of our hardships. The IPT lead­er further said that on May 9, monuments of martyrs were desecrated which was highly condemnable. The key perspective of IPT was to stabilize the country and one cannot move ahead with at­titude of obstinate and self-directed policies, she added. She further stated that IPT will prove that it was take state and politics together.