Saturday, June 17, 2023
First elected body of Teacher’ Association takes oath

STAFF REPORTER/Agencies/Monitoring
June 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The First elected body of Government College University Hyderabad Teachers’ Association took the oath of office at a ceremony at the varsity on Friday. An office bearer of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Dr Sohail Ahmed Otho, administered the oath. At the ceremony, Tarique Hussain Jalbani took the oath for the seat of President, Dr Barkat Laghari for Senior Vice President, Dr Altaf Simair for Vice President, Dr Sheeba Memon for female Vice President and Dr Shahnawaz Ali Mangi for General secretary. The other office bearers who took the oaths include Parvaiz Solangi for Joint secretary, Masood Ahmed Sidiqi for Deputy General Secretary, Hassan Rashid for Information Secretary, Abdul Sajid for Finance Secretary.

