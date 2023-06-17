Gas supply from Wali gas field injected into SNGPL’s network

LAHORE-In a landmark development, injection of gas supply into SNGPL’s network from OGDCL’s newly discovered gas field namely Wali (Bettani) in District Lakki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has started earlier Friday morning. It is pertinent to mention that Oil and Gas Development Corporation (OGDCL) discovered Wali gas field last year. Accordingly, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) had directed SNGPL to lay pipelines for injection of gas from the newly discovered gas field.

The gas flow from Wali gas field will be processed at OGDCL’s facility before being injected into Sui Northern’s transmission system. Current gas supply flow rate from the gas field is 10 MMCFD which is expected to rise to 20 MMCFD in near future. The gas is supplied vide recently constructed 50-kilometerlonghigh-pressure pipeline connecting OGDCL’s processing plant to Sui Northern’s network at Kaka Khel, District Lakki Marwat. In addition, SNGPL also constructed a 16-kilometer-long gathering line on OGDCL’s request as contractor.

It is pertinent to mention here that SNGPL faced security issues during the construction of pipelines but despite all the odds, the company efficiently managed to complete the construction of 66-kilometer-long pipelines of 8-inch diameter from Wali Well to KakakhelValve Assembly in shortest possible time. Both the pipeline segments comprising of 16-kilometer segment from the well to the processing plant and 50-kilometer segment from processing plant to KakakhelValve Assembly were successfully commissioned on 14 and 15 June respectively.

The before time completion of pipeline construction project for injection of gas, which carries significant national importance owing to the prevailing energy crisis, was only made possible through the guidance of the Company’s Board of Directors and the current management along with steadfast dedication and hard work of SNGPL’s workforce.