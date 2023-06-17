Global Warming

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the European Union’s climate monitoring unit, just announced this June to be the warmest on record. A comparative analysis of data going back to 1950 shows that global temperatures have risen dramatically in the last few years, and manifestations of such rapid climate change are being observed throughout the globe. We are racing towards this environmental disaster and as far as preventative and mitigation efforts are concerned, progress has been slow.

The global mean temperature continues to rise. Currently, we are at the risk of crossing the 1.5 degrees’ Celsius limit and what is most concerning is that this June has been the warmest on record. The spike in temperatures was followed by a quick dip and experts assert this is only going to get worse. In the last few years alone, the world witnessed a prolonged heat wave that triggered wildfires in Siberia, the Pacific Northwest, and South Asia. The Northern Hemisphere experiences extreme drought, straining water resources, damaging crops and destroying landscapes. Even here at home, Pakistan suffered from one of the worst floods in history in 2022 and ever since, the country has been experiencing what can only be described as bipolar weather; extreme heat in the day and storms in the night. Experts believe that this situation is only going to get worse with time, and that the inability of world leaders to come together to devise plans for meaningful action will come at the cost of thousands of people.

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, warned the global community of the risks that lie ahead and deemed its response to be ‘woefully inadequate’. As depressing as this may be, this is an unfortunate reality that we must come to terms with. We need to incorporate large-scale changes in the way world affairs are conducted with the overarching aim being mitigation efforts, rather than preventative. Damage has already been done despite countless warnings by scientists who went blue in the face trying to explain that the repercussions would be severe. We are now living in the future they described and to act negligent at this point would be criminal.