Govt committed to provide quality education: Governor

Peshawar - During his visit to the City University of Science and Technology in Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, emphasized the government’s commitment to providing quality education. Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Peshawar Model Softer project at the Peshawar Model Educational Institute, the Governor reiterated that merit and learning would not be compromised in educational institutions. Provincial caretaker minister Adnan Jalil, Saboor Sethi, Gayoor Sethi, and the Secretary of Higher Education were also present at the event.

The Governor commended the owners and administration of the City University and its affiliated educational institutions for offering quality education at an affordable cost. He reiterated that the government’s top priority was to promote quality education and uphold the principles of meritocracy. Haji Ghulam Ali expressed concern over the performance of government educational institutions and stressed the need for innovative thinking to improve their efficiency, despite the resources provided by the government. He emphasized that by providing quality education to children, the country could make significant progress and achieve economic growth.