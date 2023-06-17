Hailstorm destroys tobacco crops in Manshera

Mansehra - The tobacco farmers of Baffa-Pakhal tehsil and its surrounding areas in the Mansehra district are reeling from the devastating impact of heavy downpour and hailstorm, which has wreaked havoc on their crops. Haji Rustam Khan, the President of the Tobacco Farmers Association in Mansehra, accompanied by other members, addressed the media during a visit to the affected regions. He emphasized that natural calamities are beyond human control, expressing how the combination of intense rainfall and hailstorm has destroyed tobacco crops spanning hundreds of hectares in Baffa alone.

Khan underscored the economic significance of tobacco as a cash crop, which not only contributes millions of rupees in Central Excise Duty and other taxes to the national exchequer but also pays substantial taxes to the province through the Tobacco Development Cess (TDC).

In light of the critical situation faced by the tobacco growers, Khan urged both the provincial government and the Tobacco Board to promptly announce a relief package for the affected farmers. He also called for the declaration of Baffa-Pakhal tehsil as a calamity- hit area, to mobilize resources and support the affected farmers during this challenging time.