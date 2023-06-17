Ice supplier held

WAH CANTT - A drugs supplier, supplying ‘ice’ to its potential consumers, especially youth and students was nabbed red-handed during an ongoing action against drugs suppliers in Taxila and Wah Cantonment.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Taxila Police led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas while acting on a tip-off, intercepted a drugs supplier identified as Luqman Shah- a native of district Khyber and recovered 800 gram ice from his possession. Police registered a case against the accused under section 9-B of control of narcotics substances act 1997 and launched a haunt for other members of his gang.