ICT police register FIR of Azam Khan’s kidnapping

ISLAMABAD - The capital city police have registered a kidnapping case of Azam Khan, a prominent government officer and former principal secretary to ex-PM Imran Khan, on the complaint of his nephew, informed sources on Friday.

The case has been registered at the police station (PS) Kohsar under section of the Pakistan Penal Code — 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), they said.

Police have also obtained CCTV footage of the area from where grade 22 officer Azam Khan went missing besides conducting geofencing and interviewing different people, ac­cording to a police officer.

Muhammad Saeed Khan, told Kohsar police in an application that his uncle Azam Khan, a grade 22 serving PAS officer and former principal secretary to prime minis­ter, who is currently residing in Sec­tor F-6/3 Islamabad along with his family members, was gone missing after leaving his house on June 15, 2023 around 7pm. He said he along with family members have checked from every possible contact about his whereabouts and so far has not been able to trace him. His phone is also switched off and cannot be con­tacted, the applicant said.

In view of the aforementioned cir­cumstances, the applicant prayed for necessary legal action including reg­istration of FIR against abduction of Azam Khan. Taking action, Kohsar police have registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons and began investigation. The Station House Officer (SHO) PS Kohsar Sub Inspector Shafqat Faiz, while talking to the Nation, said that police collect­ed CCTV footage of the area to iden­tify the alleged kidnappers.