Irsa releases 230,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 230,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 320,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1449.54 feet and was 51.54 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 142,500 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1144.75 feet, which was 94.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 61,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 106,000, 108,200, 62,100 and 22,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 70,800 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 25,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.