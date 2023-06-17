Islamabad Medical & Dental College organizes career carnival

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC)’s Career Development Office (CDO) organized a Career Carnival titled “Paving the Way to Medical Excellence,” with an aim to provide a platform for students, alumni, house officers, postgraduates and medical officers to explore various career paths in the healthcare sector.

Vice-Chancellor of SZABMU, Prof. Dr. Tanwir Khaliq graced the event with his presence as the chief guest. IMDC CEO Yasir Khan Niazi, and Principal Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Ahmed also attended the carnival to encourage the students, graduates, faculty, and organizers.

The carnival witnessed an overwhelming and enthusiastic response from student, esteemed faculty members, HODs, and college administration. This remarkable turnout highlighted the importance of the event in fostering educational and professional growth. The career carnival proved to be an extraordinary opportunity for attendees to interact with experts, gain insights into various medical career paths in Medical, Dental, Allied Health Sciences, Army Medical Corps, PLAB, USMLE, FCPS and many more. They had an enjoyable time at stalls with career-oriented and personality assessment activities. The participants commended the event’s exceptional organization and found it highly informative.

Speaking at the occasion, CEO Yasir Niazi highlighted the significance of IMDC’s CDO, stating that it is a unique concept implemented to create an enabling environment for the youth aspiring to become the leaders in patient care and medical education fields. He emphasized the college’s commitment to providing the best possible guidance to students for their bright future through such useful events.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of IMDC Communications, expressed IMDC’s dedication to the career paths of its students and told journalists that the college would continue to organize events like the career carnival, focusing on providing the best guidance and support for the students’ professional growth.

The VC talked to media and told that IMDC’s carnival undoubtedly served as an inspiration and an invaluable source of information for all attendees. He added that with the active participation of experts, such events are of paramount importance to successfully pave the way for medical excellence and to inspire students to pursue their dreams in the healthcare field.