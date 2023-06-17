Islamabad police issued 20,965 fine tickets over non-pattern number plates in 2023 so far

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police issued 20,965 fine tickets to vehicles and bikes during the ongoing year for having fancy or non-pattern number plates.

Following the special direction of Islamabad Capital Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police on Friday intensified action against the vehicles having fancy and non-pattern number plates in the capital.

The action was also ordered against those vendors preparing such number plates, a police public relations officer said.

He said that Islamabad Capital Police expedited the campaign against fancy and non-pattern number plates vehicles and fined 20,965 vehicles and bikes for violating traffic rules and imposed fines on them.

The purpose of this campaign is to ensure high alert security, maintaining law and order situation in order to ensure the protection of the lives as well as property of citizens and avert any untoward incident.

Islamabad Capital Police urged the motorists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles’ documents.

Special squads have also been constituted to take action against those using unauthorized number plates. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and display authorized number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Office.

All zonal DSPs have been directed to accelerate efforts to ensure success of this campaign so that use of unauthorized number plates can be reduced. Action against non-pattern number plate vehicles will be continued till the complete implementation of law.