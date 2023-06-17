Jirga between security forces, tribal elders held in Wana

Wana - Security forces in South Waziristan recently conducted a jirga, or a traditional assembly, with chieftains and Ulema (religious scholars) in Wana, the headquarters of the Lower South Waziristan tribal district. The jirga, which took place on Friday, was chaired by Maj Gen Haroon Hameed, the Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC)-South.

During the jirga, the participants expressed their strong condemnation of the protests that occurred on May 9. Additionally, the local elders raised concerns about administrative issues in South Waziristan and requested the cooperation of security forces in addressing them.

The IGFC-South assured the jirga participants that the civil administration is receiving support in resolving the key issues faced by the local population. He emphasized the significant role played by the Maliks, or tribal leaders, in the development of the area. In response, the local elders expressed their support and commitment to the security forces in their efforts to maintain peace in the region.