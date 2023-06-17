Karachi man moves court against K-Electric over ‘excessive billing’

KARACHI-A citizen of Karachi filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday against K-Electric for issuing electricity bill worth thousands despite the house being locked. The petitioner, Javed, has taken the matter of electricity bills to the Sindh High Court, alleging contempt of court by K-Electric (KE). In the petition, he alleged that KE sent an electricity bills of Rs 76,920 on May 16 a month after his house’s electricity was disconnected by KE. The petitioner further emphasizes that this is not the first time, as he has received exorbitant bills in the past as well in the account of ‘Kunda’ (illegal electricity connection). He claimed that his residence is equipped with a solar system and is currently locked. The Sindh High Court has issued a notice to K-Electric, demanding an explanation for their actions.

The court has also directed both parties to submit their responses by July 5, allowing for a comprehensive examination of the case.