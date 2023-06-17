Saturday, June 17, 2023
KP govt to unveil budget on June 20: minister

Web Desk
12:03 AM | June 17, 2023
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Feroze Jamal Shah on Friday said that the provincial budget would be presented on June 20.

Addressing a press conference, Feroze Jamal Shah said that the budget summery had been sent to the chief minister for approval.

He said the previous government had done nothing except corruption and borrowed overRs500billion.

He said that 33 accused involved in May 9 incident has been sent to the military courts.

The caretaker information minister said the government had moved the court against the accused who were granted bails in the May 9 case.

