LAHORE - Un­identified armed men opened fire at former gov­ernor Punjab and senior lawyer Latif Khosa’s house in Defence area of Lahore late Thursday night. Detailing the firing incident, the senior lawyer said he remained safe in the attack while his driver sustained bullet wounds. La­tif Khosa said some uniden­tified persons opened fire at his residence which was so intense that bullets pen­etrated the main gate and hit the cars parked inside the house due to which his driver got injured.