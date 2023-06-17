Saturday, June 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lawmakers applaud people-centric budget in National Assembly session

Lawmakers applaud people-centric budget in National Assembly session

Hail government for increasing salaries of public servants

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
June 17, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Lawmakers from the treasury benches in Friday’s National Assembly session praised the govern­ment for presenting a people-centric and forward-thinking budget that encompasses both short and long-term measures.

During the discussion on the budget for the year 2023-24, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) commended the government for increas­ing the salaries of public servants.

At the beginning of the proceedings, the House offered prayers for the safety of all Muslims, in­cluding protection from accidents, tragedies, and natural disasters. Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha highlighted that the federal government has provided full support for rescue, relief, and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas. In his remarks, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif urged educational institutions to prioritize the teaching of moral values to the youth. He apologized for his previous remarks against Vice Chancellors, expressing deep respect for teachers and educational institutions. How­ever, he emphasized that corruption has become widespread in society.

Sharjeel rejects opp’s claim of poor governance in Sindh

Upon the Minister’s request, the Speaker re­moved the derogatory words used against the Vice Chancellors from the House proceedings.

MNA Romina Khurshid Alam reiterated that the government has presented a people-centric and forward-thinking budget, taking into account both short and long-term measures. She emphasized the need for allocating more resources to address climate change issues. MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah called for expediting reconstruction and rehabili­tation efforts in flood-affected areas.

MNA Ehsan Ul Haq Bajwa highlighted the posi­tive impact of subsidies provided to farmers in the budget on the economy. MNA Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi emphasized the promotion of research in the agriculture sector to enhance productivity.

MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh from the treasury benches stressed the importance of political sta­bility in achieving economic stability.

KMC to build fire station at Karachi University

MNA Nasiba Channa from Sindh urged for the di­version of more resources to benefit the people of Sindh, emphasizing the government’s role in pro­viding relief on essential items.

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1686887886.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023