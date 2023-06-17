Lawmakers applaud people-centric budget in National Assembly session

ISLAMABAD - Lawmakers from the treasury benches in Friday’s National Assembly session praised the govern­ment for presenting a people-centric and forward-thinking budget that encompasses both short and long-term measures.

During the discussion on the budget for the year 2023-24, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) commended the government for increas­ing the salaries of public servants.

At the beginning of the proceedings, the House offered prayers for the safety of all Muslims, in­cluding protection from accidents, tragedies, and natural disasters. Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha highlighted that the federal government has provided full support for rescue, relief, and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas. In his remarks, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif urged educational institutions to prioritize the teaching of moral values to the youth. He apologized for his previous remarks against Vice Chancellors, expressing deep respect for teachers and educational institutions. How­ever, he emphasized that corruption has become widespread in society.

Upon the Minister’s request, the Speaker re­moved the derogatory words used against the Vice Chancellors from the House proceedings.

MNA Romina Khurshid Alam reiterated that the government has presented a people-centric and forward-thinking budget, taking into account both short and long-term measures. She emphasized the need for allocating more resources to address climate change issues. MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah called for expediting reconstruction and rehabili­tation efforts in flood-affected areas.

MNA Ehsan Ul Haq Bajwa highlighted the posi­tive impact of subsidies provided to farmers in the budget on the economy. MNA Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi emphasized the promotion of research in the agriculture sector to enhance productivity.

MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh from the treasury benches stressed the importance of political sta­bility in achieving economic stability.

MNA Nasiba Channa from Sindh urged for the di­version of more resources to benefit the people of Sindh, emphasizing the government’s role in pro­viding relief on essential items.