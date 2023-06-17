LHC orders to complete identification of May 9 ‘suspects’ within 48 hours

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed all session judges and special courts to complete the identification parade process of suspects involved in May 9 riots within the next 48 hours. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of LHC issued a 13-page verdict on a plea of a citizen, who is in jail since May 25 against delay in the identification process the lower judiciary of the province. The judgment speaks “The delay in the identification process of the suspects has restricted the citizen right of freedom as every human being enjoys the right to live freely”. The court observed that people cannot differentiate between the arrests before the charges or after the charges; the LHC declared the arrest should be made after availing ‘concrete evidence.’ The Court gave remarks that “International human rights bodies have also raised reservations over arrest before the commencement of trial.” The LHC termed the identification process of the suspects ‘ineffective’ and said in its judgment that delay in the identification parade is against the basic human rights and fair trial. The court also underlined the need to review the steps of the administration by the constitutional courts of the country.
EXCISE DEPT RAIDS HOUSES OF ASAD, SHAHRAM, RECOVERS 4 VEHICLES
Excise Department on Friday raided the residences of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser and former education minister Shahram Tarakai. According to details, teams of Excise Department conduced separate raids on houses of Asad Qaiser and Shahram Tarakai in different localities of Swabi. During raids, two vehicles were taken into custody from residence of former Speaker NA while two non-custom paid and unregistered vehicles were recovered from house of former education minister. The Excise officials said that no one were present at house during raids therefore no arrest could be made. They said that the vehicles worth millions of rupees have been taken into custody and investigations were kicked off. In a statement, Asad Qaiser said that police illegally raided his house in Swabi despite the bail in all the fake FIRs from the concerned courts. Shahram Tarakai said that police that an illegal raid was carried out by the police at his house in Swabi and were forcibly taken away two vehicles. They were of the view that the sanctity of boundary wall was being violated, which was a violation of basic human rights and Pakhtun traditions. “Our struggle will continue until the restoration of true democracy rule of law and supremacy of constitution. Inshallah,” they vowed.