MDM donates mosquito nets for combating dengue

PESHAWAR - Médecins du Monde (MDM) donates mosquito nets and hygiene kits to the Relief Department to combat the dengue in­fection in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

Abdul Basit, Secretary of the Relief, Rehabilita­tion, and Settlement De­partment Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, expressed his profound appreciation for the invaluable support and coordinated efforts of MDM in anticipation of a potential dengue outbreak in the province, said a press release.

Speaking at a special event held at the PDMA Humanitarian Response Facility Jalozai, Secretary Abdul Basit commended MDM for actively rais­ing awareness across the province.

MDM has donated 3,900 mosquito nets and 2,950 hygiene kits to the Relief Department as per the Provincial Dengue Action Plan 2023. These essential supplies will play a critical role in safeguarding public health.

Secretary Abdul Basit emphasized the signifi­cance of collaborative ef­forts between government departments and inter­national organizations like MDM in effectively addressing public health challenges.

He acknowledged the unwavering dedication and commitment of MDM in providing timely sup­port and conducting mass awareness campaigns.

The donated mosquito nets and hygiene kits will be strategically distribut­ed to high-risk areas iden­tified by the Relief Depart­ment.

The distribution will be carried out by the attached bodies, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense, with the aim of reducing dengue trans­mission and promoting proper hygiene practices among residents