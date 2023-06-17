Meeting held to redress issue of fake calls at 15

LAHORE - Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Managing Director Kamran Khan on Friday said that more than 100 fake emergency calls were being made by private banks on emergency helpline15 on a daily basis. He ex­pressed these views while chairing a meeting of top officials of private banks in PSCA regarding inten­tional fake alarm calls on emer­gency 15 from their banks. Senior officials of 11 private banks were present. The officials were briefed about intentional fake alarm calls on emergency 15 from their banks. The data of 99.99 percent fake calls received from private banks during last three years was shared with the senior officials. Kamran Khan sensitized the bank officials to take necessary steps to normalize the bank alarm system to control fake complaints on emergency 15 num­ber. As soon as the alarm goes off in the bank, the Safe Cities Authority and Police teams gave an immedi­ate response, which was a waste of time and public exchequer, he added. The banks were directed to check the security system and remove the technical problems as a first step. Kamran Khan said that the details of branches mak­ing fake calls should also be shared with the banks on a monthly basis so that targeted action would be taken against them.