Saturday, June 17, 2023
Met Office predicts hot, humid weather in KP

Our Staff Reporter
June 17, 2023
Peshawar   -  The Provincial Meteorological Center of Peshawar issued a weather forecast on Friday, predicting hot and humid conditions in most districts of the province. However, certain areas are likely to experience dust storms, thunderstorms with rain, and isolated hailstorms.

The affected districts include Lower & Upper Dir, Chitral, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan. Furthermore, the plain areas of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D I Khan, Tank, Kohat, and Karak are likely to experience dust storms and dust-raising winds.

Rainfall in certain regions might trigger landslides, particularly in vulnerable areas of Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, and Balakot.

During the past 24 hours, most districts experienced hot, humid, and partly cloudy weather. However, isolated thunderstorms and rain were observed in Kohat, Mansehra, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mardan districts.

