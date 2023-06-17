Saturday, June 17, 2023
Metro Pakistan holds blood donation drive for Blood Donor Day

June 17, 2023
LAHORE- METRO Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, the leading wholesale company in Pakistan, recently joined hands with Sundas Foundation, a not-for-profit organization striving for free-of-cost treatment of blood disorder patients, to celebrate World Blood Donor Day 2023. This year the slogan for World Blood Donor Day was “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.” Under the initiative, blood donation drives were carried out at all METRO Lahore Stores in which more than 85 employees participated and approximately 40,000 milliliters of blood collected. This voluntary, unpaid donation of blood and plasma will be transfused into patients fighting blood disorder diseases such as thalassemia, hemophilia, and immune deficiencies. 

