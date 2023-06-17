Saturday, June 17, 2023
Metropolitan budget to be presented soon: Mayor

June 17, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Friday directed for preparing the budget of Capital Metropolitan Government for the financial year 2023-24, keeping in view the interest of the people.

Presiding over a meeting with regard to the annual budget, Haji Zubair Ali directed for preparation of the budget 2023-24 at the earliest while keeping interests of the local people in view.

He hoped that the annual budget session would be held soon at the Council Hall.

He said that funds would be allocated for elected representatives of the local government.

