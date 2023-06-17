Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held

MULTAN - Mumtazabad police have busted a notorious motor­cycle lifter gang and arrested two members yielding recovery of stolen motorcycles here on Friday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motor­cycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, formed a special team under the su­pervision of SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted Shakir gang and arrested two members including the ring leader Muham­mad Shakir and Muhammad Ali. Police have also recovered eleven stolen motorcycles from their possession by tracing eleven theft cases from them. Further investigations were underway and more re­coveries were expected, police sources added.

52 KISSAN SAHULAT CENTRE’S OPERATIONAL TO HELP FARMERS MAXIMIZE COTTON PRODUCTION

Punjab secretary agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Friday that 52 Kissan Sahulat Centre’s have been made operational in south Punjab to provide quality inputs and technical guidance to farmers to maximize cotton production.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that these Centres would help ensure better cotton crop management. He announced to impose a ban on transfers and postings of field officials of agricul­ture extension and pest warning and quality con­trol of pesticides during the cotton season for ex­tending extension services to farmers on time. He said, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was personally monitoring the cotton Action Plan and urged all the stakeholders to play their role in maximizing per acre cotton production to get a bigger volume.

Officials informed that data of cotton farmers has been compiled to a greater extent in south Punjab including 73% in Bahawalpur, 96% in Multan and 92% in Dera Ghazi Khan and this data will be help­ful in making production targets achievable.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asif Ali, additional secretaries Shabbir Ahmad Khan and Imtiaz Ah­mad Waraich, DG agriculture extension Dr Anjum Ali, Chief scientist Ayub Agriculture Research In­stitute Dr Muhammad Akhtar, DG pest warning Rana Faqeer Ahmad and others were present.