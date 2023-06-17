NATO working on new council with Ukraine, says alliance chief

NATO is working to establish a new council for cooperation with Ukraine, the alliance's top official said Friday.

In this council, Ukraine will be "equal to NATO allies," and "consult and decide on security issues of mutual concern," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press conference following a meeting of allied defense ministers in Brussels.

"Our ambition is to have the first meeting of the new Council in Vilnius, with (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy," Stoltenberg said, referring to next month's upcoming NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital.

Noting that Ukraine has already moved closer to NATO over the past decade and that the alliance's door was open to its future membership, he said: "We do not know when this war ends. But when it does, we need to put in place a framework that ensures Ukraine's future security."

He also welcomed pledges by several allies to provide arms and training to Kyiv, including an initiative led by the Netherlands and Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in the coming months.

''And, together with the United Kingdom and the United States, to deliver hundreds of short and medium-range air defence missiles,'' he added.

To NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package, allies have also committed to providing more assistance, with €500 million ($548 million) so far, he noted, and added that the allies are working to set up a multi-year plan with significant funding.

Over 300,000 NATO troops to be on high readiness

Stoltenberg also emphasized that the alliance would be taking further steps at the upcoming Vilnius summit to strengthen its deterrence and defense.

"NATO will have over 300,000 troops on high readiness, backed by substantial air and maritime capabilities to defend every inch of allied territory against any threat," he said.

They also agreed a new rotational model for air and missile defense to ensure that resources are used in "the most effective way," allowing smooth transition from air policing to air defense.

"I expect NATO allies to make a more ambitious commitment to defence investment in Vilnius with 2% of GDP for defence (spending) as a floor, not a ceiling," he added.