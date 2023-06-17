Saturday, June 17, 2023
Orphan students get free bags, stationery

Our Staff Reporter
June 17, 2023
Khyber   -  Orphans and disadvantaged students from 20 state-run schools in Bazaar Zakha Khel received free bags and stationery on the final day of the charitable event.

Tanzeem-e-Asateza (Teacher Association) Pakistan, in collaboration with the Khyber district administration, launched a charity campaign aimed at assisting students in government schools within this remote area.

During the event, Sharifullah Afridi, the organization’s tehsil head, emphasized that Tanzeem- e-Asateza has been dedicated to addressing the learners’ challenges and striving to improve conditions for both students and teachers. He expressed concern about the lack of essential services in the government schools of Bazaar Zakha Khel and called upon the State to provide the same level of facilities available in other parts of the country.

Bazaar Zakha Khel is known for its underdevelopment, with many children abandoning their education due to poverty.

Our Staff Reporter

