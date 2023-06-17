Over 74,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform hajj

MAKKAH MUKARMA - A total of 70,567 Paki­stani intending pilgrims par­ticipating in the government scheme have arrived in Sau­di Arabia to prepare for and perform the Hajj pilgrimage. Spokesman Ministry of Reli­gious Affairs and Interfaith Har­mony Muhammad Umer Butt told APP that the flight oper­ation carrying intending pil­grims is scheduled to conclude on June 21, with the final flight arriving in Saudi Arabia to transport them. Regarding the Haram Guides deployed at the exit points of Masjid al-Haram, the spokesperson mentioned that they efficiently guided 81,000 pilgrims to their respec­tive destinations after Friday prayers. In response to a ques­tion, he said that a total of six in­tending pilgrims participating in the government scheme have unfortunately passed away due to various reasons thus far.