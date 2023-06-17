Pak committed to strong ties with US, China, Russia: Bilawal

Emphasises imaginative, multidimensional foreign policy.
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that Pakistan was committed to strong ties with the United States, China, Russia and other countries. Addressing a ceremony to observe the 50th Foundation Day of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad here, he said the country’s domestic issues required quick rebuilding of ties, restoring trust with key capitals, and reinvigorating extensive engagement with traditional partners.
The FM said Pakistan was committed to forging good relations with all major powers, which beyond US and China; also include Europe, Russia, Japan and ASEAN.
He said Pakistan reinforced and deepened the partnership with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, Iran and Qatar, besides seeing a positive trend in the Pakistan-Africa linkages.
He said Pakistan always opposed the bloc politics and advocated cooperation as a main driver of international relations. He said the Pakistan-China strategic partnership had been enduring and beneficial over several decades. He said the extension of the CPEC to Afghanistan and to the West would further advance the agenda of connectivity and economic integration.
Coming to the Pakistan-US ties, the FM said, pro-active outreach resulted in the engagement of high-level visits from both sides and hoped that the de-hyphenation would further strengthen the bilateral relations. With Russia, he said Pakistan continued to build relations based on trust. He said as a friend of Russia and Ukraine, Pakistan desired a peaceful end to the ongoing crisis.
He said the ties with India were marked by mistrust primarily due to the unilateral and illegal Indian actions of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pakistan was committed to having good neighbourly relations with India based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.
Recalling his recent visit to India to attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Ministers, Bilawal said the meeting of the heads of state was about to happen soon. Pakistan was in the process of deciding the prime minister’s participation physically or virtually. But prior to that, India converted the whole meeting into a virtual format.