Pak committed to strong ties with US, China, Russia: Bilawal

Emphasises imaginative, multidimensional foreign policy.

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that Pakistan was committed to strong ties with the United States, China, Russia and other countries. Addressing a cere­mony to observe the 50th Founda­tion Day of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad here, he said the country’s domestic issues required quick rebuilding of ties, restoring trust with key capitals, and reinvig­orating extensive engagement with traditional partners.

The FM said Pakistan was commit­ted to forging good relations with all major powers, which beyond US and China; also include Europe, Russia, Japan and ASEAN.

He said Pakistan reinforced and deepened the partnership with Sau­di Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, Iran and Qa­tar, besides seeing a positive trend in the Pakistan-Africa linkages.

He said Pakistan always opposed the bloc politics and advocated co­operation as a main driver of inter­national relations. He said the Pa­kistan-China strategic partnership had been enduring and beneficial over several decades. He said the extension of the CPEC to Afghani­stan and to the West would further advance the agenda of connectivity and economic integration.

Coming to the Pakistan-US ties, the FM said, pro-active outreach result­ed in the engagement of high-lev­el visits from both sides and hoped that the de-hyphenation would fur­ther strengthen the bilateral rela­tions. With Russia, he said Pakistan continued to build relations based on trust. He said as a friend of Rus­sia and Ukraine, Pakistan desired a peaceful end to the ongoing crisis.

He said the ties with India were marked by mistrust primarily due to the unilateral and illegal Indian ac­tions of August 5, 2019 in Indian Ille­gally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pakistan was committed to having good neighbourly relations with India based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.

Recalling his recent visit to India to attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Coun­cil of Foreign Ministers, Bilawal said the meeting of the heads of state was about to happen soon. Pakistan was in the process of deciding the prime minister’s participation physically or virtually. But prior to that, India converted the whole meeting into a virtual format.