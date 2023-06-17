Saturday, June 17, 2023
Pak, Iran talks today to discuss regional situation, bilateral ties

SHAFQAT ALI
June 17, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan and Iran will open two-day talks today (June 17) to discuss regional situation, bilateral ties.

This comes after Iran and Saudi Arabia’s reconciliation through a China brokered peace deal. Pakistan also played its role in the process.

The 12th round of two-day Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Tehran.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan will lead Pakistani delegation while Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani will lead the Iranian side.

While reviewing the progress on implementation of decisions of last session, the meeting will discuss all aspects of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations covering political, economic, trade, investment, border security, education, climate change and culture domains.

The two sides will also hold discussions on regional situation particularly Afghanistan, Kashmir, resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties and regional peace and stability.

The meeting will discuss progress on institutional frameworks to promote ongoing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The two countries have increased their official engagements in recent years and have strong religious, linguistic, cultural, and spiritual affinities. Iran was the first country to recognise Pakistan after independence, while Pakistan was among the first countries to accept the new dispensation in Tehran after the 1979 revolution.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said: “The 12th round of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) will be held in Tehran on June 17 and 18 2023.”

She said a discussion will also be held on the resumption of the Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties and regional peace and stability.

During his visit to Tehran, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Asad Majeed Khan, will call on Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and will also deliver a lecture at the Institute of Political and International Studies. The last meeting of the Iran-Pakistan bilateral political consultations was held in Islamabad in October 2021.

SHAFQAT ALI

