Paramedics withdraw decision to boycott polio drive

Mardan - The Paramedical Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reversed its decision to boycott the upcoming polio campaign, scheduled to start on 19 June, and has called off protest camps in a goodwill gesture following a meeting with the Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health.

In a press statement issued by Sharafatullah Yousafzai, the association’s president, it was announced that a delegation of paramedics, led by Sharafat Yousafzai, along with Luqman Gul, the provincial general secretary, Shamsul- Taj, the additional general secretary, Anwar Khan, the senior vice president, Muhammad Zakir, the vice president, Taj Muhammad, former provincial president Rudad Shah, Siraj Barki, and others, met with Health Advisor Riaz Anwar on Friday.

During the meeting, the delegation raised concerns regarding the appointment of a non-paramedic at the Allied Health Faculty. They emphasized that the majority of paramedics in the province were dissatisfied with this appointment, as they believed it should be the right of paramedics and doctors to be appointed to such positions.

Apart from this issue, the delegation also discussed various other concerns pertaining to the paramedics’ community. The health advisor assured the delegation that these issues would be given high priority and resolved promptly.

Following the meeting, the Paramedical Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced its decision to withdraw the boycott of the polio campaign, commencing on 19 June, as a gesture of goodwill. However, a decision regarding the planned protest on 22 June in Peshawar is yet to be determined.