“You can’t make up anything anymore. The world itself is a satire. All you’re doing is recording it.”

–Art Buchwald

The Awadh Punch, also called the Oudh Punch, was an Urdu satirical magazine that was published in Lucknow, India, from 1877 to 1937. The person who founded and edited it was Munshi Sajjad Husain and he modeled it on Punch, a London-based weekly magazine that was based upon giving commentary as well. People like Ratan Nath Dhar Sarshar, Syed Mohammad Azad and Akbar Allahabadi contributed to the magazine by telling stories, writing speeches and making comics. It served as a critical analysis of the political happenings of the subcontinent during a time when it was undergoing regime changes. Its main focus was protesting against the British rule in India.