PFA DG visits Hajj Nutritional Guide Desk

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will give a free-of-cost nutrition counselling and nutrition guide kit to 39,279 Hajj pilgrims, who will travel from Lahore, Faisala­bad and Multan to Saudi Arabia through more than 131 flights. This was stated by PFA Direc­tor General Raja Jahangir Anwar while visiting the Hajj Nutritional Guide Desk (HNGD), set up at Al­lama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. He said the purpose of providing the nutrition kit is to protect the pilgrims from health problems while performing the Hajj. The nutrition guide kit pro­vides dietary guidelines to pre­vent various diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, breathing problems and skin diseases. The director general said that a first-ever nutrition program for Hajj pilgrims had been launched with the collaboration of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in three dis­tricts of Punjab, added that HNGD will remain functional 24/7 to the counselling of hajj pilgrims. The director general said that a team of PFA nutritionists will give di­etary guidelines.