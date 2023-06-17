PFF names women's squad for upcoming international friendlies

The Pakistan Football Federation has announced 27 players squad for the upcoming international friendlies which takes place between 10 to 18 July. The camp for the national team will be taking place at different venues in Karachi in a few days.

Forwards: Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Isra Khan, Naqiyah Ali, Sanober Abdul Sattar and Zulfia Nazeer.

Midfielders: Aliza Sabir, Kayenaat Bhokari, Maria Khan, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed, Suha Hirani and Zahmena Malik.

Defenders: Kareema Mehdi, Kayla Siddiqui, Mishal Bhatti, Nizalia Siddiqui, Noureen Baig, Sahar Zaman, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan and Sophiya Qureshi.

Goalkeepers: Fatima Naz, Mafia Parveen, Nisha Ashraf, Rumaysa Khan and Sahar Zaman.

The aim of the camp is to strengthen the players' skills, tactics, and physical condition in preparation for the upcoming friendlies in July. During the camp, players will engage in various training sessions including drills, tactical exercises and simulated match situations. A few additional diaspora players are expected to join the camp while 23 players squad will be finalized before traveling.